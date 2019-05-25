Raj Oil Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.43% to Rs 17.75 croreNet Loss of Raj Oil Mills reported to Rs 36.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 36.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.43% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 35.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 71.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.7513.01 36 71.3959.72 20 OPM %-344.11-323.21 --78.64-66.41 - PBDT-61.06-42.03 -45 -56.12-39.64 -42 PBT-60.75-42.49 -43 -57.41-41.76 -37 NP-36.55-36.16 -1 -33.21-35.43 6
