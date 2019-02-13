Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raj Packaging Industries standalone net profit declines 75.68% in the September 2018 quarter
Prakash Industries' Flexible Packaging Plant receives 'A' Grade BRC -IOP Certification
Fresca Juices launches India's first holographic packs
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.04% to Rs 8.32 croreNet loss of Raj Packaging Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.329.91 -16 OPM %2.887.67 -PBDT00.57 -100 PBT-0.200.40 PL NP-0.140.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU