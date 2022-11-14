Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 14.13% to Rs 14.59 croreNet Loss of Raj Television Network reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.13% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.5916.99 -14 OPM %0.075.24 -PBDT-0.74-0.81 9 PBT-0.30-2.52 88 NP-0.22-2.47 91
