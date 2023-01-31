Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 58.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 32.98% to Rs 221.18 croreNet profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 58.76% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.98% to Rs 221.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales221.18166.32 33 OPM %14.5816.56 -PBDT19.4321.39 -9 PBT4.768.79 -46 NP7.8619.06 -59
