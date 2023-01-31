Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 58.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.98% to Rs 221.18 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 58.76% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.98% to Rs 221.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.221.18166.3214.5816.5619.4321.394.768.797.8619.06

