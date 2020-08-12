Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 83.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.85% to Rs 44.81 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 83.59% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.85% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.44.81101.49-5.5612.11-13.827.12-25.55-1.825.0931.02

