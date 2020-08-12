JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 83.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 55.85% to Rs 44.81 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 83.59% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.85% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales44.81101.49 -56 OPM %-5.5612.11 -PBDT-13.827.12 PL PBT-25.55-1.82 -1304 NP5.0931.02 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU