Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 83.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.85% to Rs 44.81 croreNet profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 83.59% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.85% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales44.81101.49 -56 OPM %-5.5612.11 -PBDT-13.827.12 PL PBT-25.55-1.82 -1304 NP5.0931.02 -84
