Rajapalayam Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 114.08 croreNet loss of Rajapalayam Mills reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 114.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.89% to Rs 27.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 406.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 419.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales114.08108.39 5 406.26419.95 -3 OPM %8.675.78 -12.7813.87 - PBDT8.816.26 41 57.9658.19 0 PBT1.28-1.99 LP 26.1825.34 3 NP-0.150.38 PL 27.8229.25 -5
