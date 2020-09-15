Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.52% to Rs 3.75 croreNet Loss of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.52% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.758.43 -56 OPM %-13.60-10.56 -PBDT-0.59-0.89 34 PBT-0.74-1.05 30 NP-0.57-0.76 25
