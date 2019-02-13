Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 croreRajasthan Petro Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.060.10 -40 OPM %-33.3310.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
