Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.20% to Rs 15.72 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.20% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.7210.00 57 OPM %2.044.90 -PBDT0.070.18 -61 PBT0.050.16 -69 NP0.050.16 -69

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

