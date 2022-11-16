Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.20% to Rs 15.72 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.20% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.7210.002.044.900.070.180.050.160.050.16

