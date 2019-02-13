JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 48.93% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Rajdarshan Industries standalone net profit rises 8.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.420.37 14 OPM %30.9527.03 -PBDT0.310.31 0 PBT0.300.30 0 NP0.250.23 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements