JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DCX Systems standalone net profit rises 36.40% in the September 2022 quarter

SGX Nifty indicates lower opening
Business Standard

Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 27.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 94.62% to Rs 80270.07 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 27.98% to Rs 372.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 291.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.62% to Rs 80270.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41245.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80270.0741245.13 95 OPM %0.520.80 -PBDT418.98330.51 27 PBT394.84297.70 33 NP372.96291.43 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU