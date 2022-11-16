Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 27.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.62% to Rs 80270.07 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 27.98% to Rs 372.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 291.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.62% to Rs 80270.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41245.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

