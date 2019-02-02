Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 4.79% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Paramount Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 44017.21 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 4.79% to Rs 315.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 301.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 44017.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41304.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales44017.2141304.84 7 OPM %1.031.04 -PBDT347.70346.12 0 PBT327.69329.18 0 NP315.97301.52 5

