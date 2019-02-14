JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking
Business Standard

Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Rajkamal Synthetics reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 OPM %-2100.000 -PBDT-0.180 0 PBT-0.180 0 NP-0.180 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements