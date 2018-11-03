Rajkumar Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 157.89% to Rs 15.68 croreNet profit of Rajkumar Forge reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 157.89% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales15.686.08 158 OPM %9.57-0.16 -PBDT1.23-0.22 LP PBT0.94-0.47 LP NP0.76-0.47 LP
