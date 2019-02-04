Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 64.99% to Rs 12.11 crore

Net profit of Rajkumar Forge rose 83.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.99% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.117.34 65 OPM %9.8310.49 -PBDT0.900.57 58 PBT0.560.28 100 NP0.440.24 83

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

