Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the June 2018 quarter
Rajkumar Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bharat Forge standalone net profit rises 11.66% in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
-
Sales rise 64.99% to Rs 12.11 croreNet profit of Rajkumar Forge rose 83.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.99% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.117.34 65 OPM %9.8310.49 -PBDT0.900.57 58 PBT0.560.28 100 NP0.440.24 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU