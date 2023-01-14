Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 7.87 croreNet profit of Rajnish Wellness rose 52.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.879.50 -17 OPM %-0.643.37 -PBDT0.510.33 55 PBT0.510.33 55 NP0.380.25 52
