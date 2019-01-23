Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 133.51% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 133.51% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.68% to Rs 120.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales120.7187.04 39 OPM %9.125.96 -PBDT7.524.51 67 PBT5.232.61 100 NP4.531.94 134

