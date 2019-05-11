Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 34.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.82% to Rs 128.93 crore

Net profit of rose 34.53% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 128.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.02% to Rs 26.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.04% to Rs 492.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 344.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

128.93100.87492.89344.5811.3610.5810.639.6712.9210.3243.2929.5910.398.2734.1021.857.875.8526.7117.12

