Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 34.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.82% to Rs 128.93 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 34.53% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 128.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.02% to Rs 26.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.04% to Rs 492.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 344.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales128.93100.87 28 492.89344.58 43 OPM %11.3610.58 -10.639.67 - PBDT12.9210.32 25 43.2929.59 46 PBT10.398.27 26 34.1021.85 56 NP7.875.85 35 26.7117.12 56
