Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net Loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 96.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

