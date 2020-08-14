JUST IN
Financials shares fall
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 96.24 crore

Net Loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 96.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.24101.93 -6 OPM %6.143.05 -PBDT-8.72-11.10 21 PBT-14.88-17.25 14 NP-14.88-17.25 14

