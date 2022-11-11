Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 4.37% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 32.43% to Rs 19.13 croreNet profit of Ram Info declined 4.37% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.43% to Rs 19.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.1328.31 -32 OPM %18.098.44 -PBDT3.772.68 41 PBT3.042.46 24 NP1.972.06 -4
