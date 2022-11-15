Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 37.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ram Ratna Wires soars on bonus issue proposal
Metro Brands Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 79.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 2.07% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.46% to Rs 619.57 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 37.29% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 619.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 587.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales619.57587.51 5 OPM %3.404.23 -PBDT15.0520.28 -26 PBT10.4015.89 -35 NP7.5512.04 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU