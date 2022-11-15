Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 37.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.46% to Rs 619.57 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 37.29% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 619.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 587.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.619.57587.513.404.2315.0520.2810.4015.897.5512.04

