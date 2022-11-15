JUST IN
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 37.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.46% to Rs 619.57 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 37.29% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 619.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 587.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales619.57587.51 5 OPM %3.404.23 -PBDT15.0520.28 -26 PBT10.4015.89 -35 NP7.5512.04 -37

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

