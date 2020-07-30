Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 71.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.24% to Rs 344.78 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 71.31% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.24% to Rs 344.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 392.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.55% to Rs 14.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 1446.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1422.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

344.78392.881446.441422.633.865.044.144.666.7813.6335.2141.032.019.1316.6924.661.715.9614.4515.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)