Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 71.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
Sreechem Resins standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.24% to Rs 344.78 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 71.31% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.24% to Rs 344.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 392.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.55% to Rs 14.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 1446.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1422.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales344.78392.88 -12 1446.441422.63 2 OPM %3.865.04 -4.144.66 - PBDT6.7813.63 -50 35.2141.03 -14 PBT2.019.13 -78 16.6924.66 -32 NP1.715.96 -71 14.4515.63 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU