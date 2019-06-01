Ram Ratna Wires standalone net profit declines 36.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 335.01 crore

Net profit of declined 36.87% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 335.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 307.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.76% to Rs 15.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 1250.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1027.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

335.01307.331250.141027.255.206.844.866.1211.9417.4239.6951.657.7114.5224.4341.755.658.9515.9726.51

