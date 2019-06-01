Ram Ratna Wires standalone net profit declines 36.87% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 335.01 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 36.87% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 335.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 307.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.76% to Rs 15.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 1250.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1027.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales335.01307.33 9 1250.141027.25 22 OPM %5.206.84 -4.866.12 - PBDT11.9417.42 -31 39.6951.65 -23 PBT7.7114.52 -47 24.4341.75 -41 NP5.658.95 -37 15.9726.51 -40

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:03 IST

