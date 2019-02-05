JUST IN
Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 240.97% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 31.47% to Rs 141.92 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 240.97% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 141.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 107.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales141.92107.95 31 OPM %7.144.18 -PBDT8.363.03 176 PBT7.652.19 249 NP4.911.44 241

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:32 IST

