Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 75.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.22% to Rs 84.28 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 75.10% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.22% to Rs 84.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.14% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 352.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 504.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

