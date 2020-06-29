Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 75.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 61.17% in the December 2019 quarter
Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2020 quarter
Fairchem Speciality consolidated net profit declines 10.60% in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 67.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 38.22% to Rs 84.28 croreNet profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 75.10% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.22% to Rs 84.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.14% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 352.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 504.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales84.28136.42 -38 352.81504.15 -30 OPM %3.512.91 -2.463.26 - PBDT3.174.11 -23 5.7512.16 -53 PBT2.563.43 -25 2.859.39 -70 NP0.612.45 -75 1.168.37 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU