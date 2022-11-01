Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 86.52 croreNet loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 86.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.5297.11 -11 OPM %11.5717.86 -PBDT3.9112.78 -69 PBT-5.339.05 PL NP-0.7413.68 PL
