Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 39.66% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit rises 28.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 16.07% to Rs 29.55 croreNet profit of Ramasigns Industries declined 39.66% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.07% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.59% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 120.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 124.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.5535.21 -16 120.53124.68 -3 OPM %1.692.75 -2.242.01 - PBDT0.430.89 -52 2.552.40 6 PBT0.340.77 -56 2.342.24 4 NP0.350.58 -40 1.851.56 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU