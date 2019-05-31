Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 39.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.07% to Rs 29.55 crore

Net profit of declined 39.66% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.07% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.59% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 120.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 124.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

