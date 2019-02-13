JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit rises 28.13% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 30.80 crore

Net profit of Ramasigns Industries rose 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.8028.01 10 OPM %1.921.96 -PBDT0.590.50 18 PBT0.550.48 15 NP0.410.32 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements