Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.12 croreRamchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.120.09 33 OPM %022.22 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
