Ramco Systems to digitize payroll operations for Australia & New Zealand's leading telecom provider

Ramco Systems announced the winning of a Payroll modernization mandate from one of Australia & New Zealand's leading telecom providers.

Ramco will help the telecom major digitize its payroll operations and also comply to the region's payroll statutory and new tax office direct filing requirements for its 5000+ employees spread across ANZ.

Ramco's Global Payroll and Time & Attendance solution with Core HR will replace the client's existing legacy Payroll application enabling the customer to provide superior employee experience. Ramco's Payroll solution while being compliant with the regional statutory requirements, will also provide automated payroll, bringing in increased efficiency in the entire process.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 11:19 IST

