Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.37% to Rs 339.94 croreNet profit of Ramky Infrastructure rose 7.31% to Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.37% to Rs 339.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 258.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales339.94258.77 31 OPM %19.10-34.20 -PBDT21.718.92 143 PBT11.981.41 750 NP51.9748.43 7
