Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure rose 7.31% to Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.37% to Rs 339.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 258.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

