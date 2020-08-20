JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Balmer Lawrie & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 56.44% to Rs 238.13 crore

Net Loss of Ramky Infrastructure reported to Rs 61.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.44% to Rs 238.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 546.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales238.13546.67 -56 OPM %2.086.98 -PBDT-37.60-14.07 -167 PBT-46.11-24.62 -87 NP-61.96-3.51 -1665

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 08:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU