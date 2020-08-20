Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.44% to Rs 238.13 croreNet Loss of Ramky Infrastructure reported to Rs 61.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.44% to Rs 238.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 546.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales238.13546.67 -56 OPM %2.086.98 -PBDT-37.60-14.07 -167 PBT-46.11-24.62 -87 NP-61.96-3.51 -1665
