Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.26% to Rs 8.20 croreNet loss of Rampur Fertilizers reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.26% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.204.60 78 OPM %-12.32-6.96 -PBDT-0.570.22 PL PBT-0.710.10 PL NP-1.110.16 PL
