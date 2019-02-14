Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.19 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 32.67% in the September 2018 quarter
Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 201.43 croreNet Loss of Rana Sugars reported to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 19.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 201.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 284.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales201.43284.93 -29 OPM %9.555.36 -PBDT0.56-8.00 LP PBT-7.29-19.21 62 NP-7.29-19.21 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU