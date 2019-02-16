JUST IN
Rander Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 45.16% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.16% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.510.93 -45 OPM %11.7616.13 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.040.08 -50

