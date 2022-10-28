Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 33.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 879.29 croreNet profit of Rane Holdings rose 33.55% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 879.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales879.29691.81 27 OPM %7.096.03 -PBDT69.5550.91 37 PBT36.6218.89 94 NP20.1015.05 34
