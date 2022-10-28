Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 33.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 879.29 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 33.55% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 879.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.879.29691.817.096.0369.5550.9136.6218.8920.1015.05

