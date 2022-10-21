Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit declines 97.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.97% to Rs 600.37 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) declined 97.81% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 600.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 458.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.600.37458.415.584.4827.2415.925.34-4.100.052.28

