Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit declines 97.81% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 8.54% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.97% to Rs 600.37 croreNet profit of Rane (Madras) declined 97.81% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 600.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 458.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales600.37458.41 31 OPM %5.584.48 -PBDT27.2415.92 71 PBT5.34-4.10 LP NP0.052.28 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU