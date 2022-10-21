JUST IN
HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises by 19% YoY; net premiums at Rs 13,138 crore
Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit declines 97.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.97% to Rs 600.37 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) declined 97.81% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 600.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 458.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales600.37458.41 31 OPM %5.584.48 -PBDT27.2415.92 71 PBT5.34-4.10 LP NP0.052.28 -98

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:30 IST

