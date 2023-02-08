Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.71 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 33.22% to Rs 583.24 croreNet profit of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.22% to Rs 583.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 437.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales583.24437.79 33 OPM %7.352.78 -PBDT63.019.08 594 PBT38.46-11.31 LP NP23.71-4.31 LP
