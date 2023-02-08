Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.71 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.22% to Rs 583.24 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.22% to Rs 583.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 437.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.583.24437.797.352.7863.019.0838.46-11.3123.71-4.31

