Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 264.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 20.37 croreNet profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 264.29% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.3712.90 58 OPM %6.875.19 -PBDT1.140.44 159 PBT0.740.09 722 NP0.510.14 264
