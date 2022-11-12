Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 264.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 20.37 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 264.29% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.3712.906.875.191.140.440.740.090.510.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)