Rap Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 93.80% to Rs 0.25 croreNet loss of Rap Media reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.80% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.254.03 -94 OPM %-112.0078.41 -PBDT-0.293.17 PL PBT-0.353.09 PL NP-0.353.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU