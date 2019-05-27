Rapicut Carbides standalone net profit declines 33.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 13.49 crore

Net profit of declined 33.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.13% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

