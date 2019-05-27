JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Rapicut Carbides standalone net profit declines 33.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 13.49 crore

Net profit of Rapicut Carbides declined 33.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.13% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.4912.27 10 46.2541.81 11 OPM %6.6711.57 -10.3612.68 - PBDT0.831.37 -39 4.595.11 -10 PBT0.621.15 -46 3.734.30 -13 NP0.590.89 -34 2.843.16 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements