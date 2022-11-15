Rapid Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 croreRapid Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 OPM %-12.500 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
