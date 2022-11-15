Rapid Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Rapid Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.080.11-12.500000000

