JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Business Standard

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 2.24 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.241.94 15 OPM %16.0711.34 -PBDT0.200.13 54 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.08 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements