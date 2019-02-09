Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 2.24 croreNet profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.241.94 15 OPM %16.0711.34 -PBDT0.200.13 54 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.08 -38
