Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 56.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels declined 56.10% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 9.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.662.30 16 9.177.62 20 OPM %20.6823.04 -17.8812.34 - PBDT0.410.57 -28 1.100.67 64 PBT0.300.49 -39 0.650.36 81 NP0.180.41 -56 0.440.32 38
