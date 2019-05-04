Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 56.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of declined 56.10% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 9.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.662.309.177.6220.6823.0417.8812.340.410.571.100.670.300.490.650.360.180.410.440.32

