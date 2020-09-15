Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 86.77% to Rs 8.72 croreNet loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.77% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.7265.91 -87 OPM %-1.1510.32 -PBDT-2.344.36 PL PBT-5.611.09 PL NP-4.160.41 PL
