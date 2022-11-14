Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 22.15 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.1517.98 23 OPM %4.515.01 -PBDT1.411.10 28 PBT1.240.91 36 NP0.920.68 35

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

