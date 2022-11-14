Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 22.15 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.1517.984.515.011.411.101.240.910.920.68

