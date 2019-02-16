JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 13.00 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.008.89 46 OPM %4.695.06 -PBDT0.540.36 50 PBT0.340.16 113 NP0.220.13 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements