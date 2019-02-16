Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 13.00 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.008.89 46 OPM %4.695.06 -PBDT0.540.36 50 PBT0.340.16 113 NP0.220.13 69
