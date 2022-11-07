Rategain Travel Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 47.02% to Rs 124.61 croreNet profit of Rategain Travel Technologies reported to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.02% to Rs 124.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales124.6184.76 47 OPM %14.114.70 -PBDT24.045.64 326 PBT15.66-1.38 LP NP12.96-1.90 LP
