Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 24.05% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 352.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Anand Rathi Wealth Services decides to withdraw proposed IPO
Rathi Steel & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Two arrested for allegedly killing man
Rathi Graphic Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 89.49% to Rs 120.78 croreNet profit of Rathi Bars declined 24.05% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 89.49% to Rs 120.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales120.7863.74 89 OPM %1.504.47 -PBDT1.592.25 -29 PBT0.600.79 -24 NP0.600.79 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU