Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 24.05% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 89.49% to Rs 120.78 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 24.05% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 89.49% to Rs 120.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales120.7863.74 89 OPM %1.504.47 -PBDT1.592.25 -29 PBT0.600.79 -24 NP0.600.79 -24

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

