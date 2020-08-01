Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 94.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 106.24 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars rose 94.87% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 106.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.45% to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 383.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 409.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

106.24119.31383.01409.533.292.033.082.062.151.958.597.250.760.392.872.730.760.392.721.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)