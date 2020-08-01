Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 94.87% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 106.24 croreNet profit of Rathi Bars rose 94.87% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 106.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.45% to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 383.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 409.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.24119.31 -11 383.01409.53 -6 OPM %3.292.03 -3.082.06 - PBDT2.151.95 10 8.597.25 18 PBT0.760.39 95 2.872.73 5 NP0.760.39 95 2.721.87 45
